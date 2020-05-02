Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) is Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 258,311 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,731 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for about 1.0% of Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $20,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 113,689,293 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $9,875,052,000 after acquiring an additional 616,255 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,555,650 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,389,044,000 after purchasing an additional 978,575 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,327,202 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,110,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,056 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,003,825 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,167,251,000 after purchasing an additional 330,243 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $1,463,224,000. 75.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $102.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.47.

Shares of ABT stock opened at $89.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.44. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $61.61 and a 52-week high of $100.00. The company has a market capitalization of $162.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.35 and its 200 day moving average is $84.79.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 10,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $869,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,841,966. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 3,724 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.18, for a total value of $347,002.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,544,109.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,721 shares of company stock worth $8,224,659 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

