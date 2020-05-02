4,656 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) Purchased by CX Institutional

CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSCO. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 8,770.6% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,348,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321,587 shares in the last quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $10,371,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 2,945.0% during the 1st quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 328,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,731,000 after buying an additional 318,180 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 229.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 432,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,275,000 after buying an additional 300,894 shares during the period. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $5,180,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.43 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $17.39 and a 12-month high of $22.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.31.

