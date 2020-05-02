3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Forecasted to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $2.26 Per Share

3M Co (NYSE:MMM) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of 3M in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the conglomerate will post earnings of $2.26 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.30. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for 3M’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.11 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.20 EPS.

MMM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of 3M from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $131.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.85.

Shares of 3M stock opened at $148.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $85.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.41. 3M has a 1 year low of $114.04 and a 1 year high of $187.72.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 50.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 52.7% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in 3M during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 211.3% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

In other 3M news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.17, for a total value of $994,812.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,804 shares in the company, valued at $8,563,982.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total transaction of $311,159.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,873.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

