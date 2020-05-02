2,392 Shares in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Purchased by D.B. Root & Company LLC

D.B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,259,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,218,000 after buying an additional 1,605,483 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12,953.7% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,027,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,421,000 after buying an additional 8,958,677 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,888,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,054,000 after buying an additional 216,383 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,061,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,956,000 after buying an additional 204,947 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,177,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,048,000 after buying an additional 113,926 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $111.22 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $87.71 and a 1 year high of $130.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.18 and a 200-day moving average of $119.12.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.