152 Shares in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) Bought by CX Institutional

CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 152 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. First Financial Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $239,000. Nadler Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA acquired a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $335,000. 53.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $968.00 target price (up from $684.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $840.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $580.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $543.63.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $842.22, for a total value of $126,333.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,006,700.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Antonio J. Gracias sold 77,152 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $892.65, for a total value of $68,869,732.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 83,836 shares of company stock worth $74,677,727. Corporate insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $701.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $588.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $511.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -788.00 and a beta of 0.73. Tesla Inc has a one year low of $176.99 and a one year high of $968.99.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $1.60. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.90) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Tesla Inc will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

