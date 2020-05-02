1,302 Shares in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) Acquired by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF stock opened at $31.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.78. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a one year low of $24.51 and a one year high of $45.33.

