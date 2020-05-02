$0.78 EPS Expected for Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) will announce earnings of $0.78 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Saia’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.94 and the lowest is $0.50. Saia reported earnings per share of $1.40 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 44.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Saia will report full-year earnings of $4.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $5.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.16 to $6.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Saia.

Get Saia alerts:

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.25. Saia had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $446.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

SAIA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Saia from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Wolfe Research downgraded Saia from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of Saia in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Saia from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Saia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Saia has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.62.

Shares of Saia stock opened at $91.35 on Wednesday. Saia has a one year low of $56.35 and a one year high of $107.00. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.22.

In other Saia news, CEO Richard D. Odell sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.03, for a total value of $1,152,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,806 shares in the company, valued at $3,918,600.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIA. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Saia by 44.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 344,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,272,000 after purchasing an additional 105,201 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Saia in the fourth quarter valued at $9,612,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saia during the fourth quarter valued at $349,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Saia by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Saia by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 15,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Saia (SAIA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.