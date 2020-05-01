Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLDSF) Receives Buy Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their buy rating on shares of Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLDSF) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Thursday, April 16th.

ZLDSF stock opened at $45.35 on Monday. Zalando has a twelve month low of $32.50 and a twelve month high of $50.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.62 and its 200-day moving average is $44.63.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion retailer in Europe. The company offers a range of products, including clothes, shoes, and accessories for women, men, and children. Zalando SE also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

