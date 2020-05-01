Zacks: Analysts Set $50.00 Price Target for Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST)

Shares of Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a one year consensus target price of $50.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($1.06) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Oyster Point Pharma an industry rank of 13 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several analysts have weighed in on OYST shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Oyster Point Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Oyster Point Pharma from $25.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Oyster Point Pharma from $35.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oyster Point Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oyster Point Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Oyster Point Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Oyster Point Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Oyster Point Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Oyster Point Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Oyster Point Pharma stock opened at $29.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.66. The company has a market cap of $707.36 million and a PE ratio of -2.95. Oyster Point Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $13.26 and a fifty-two week high of $41.37.

Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.83). As a group, research analysts forecast that Oyster Point Pharma will post -4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oyster Point Pharma Company Profile

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases in the United States. It is involved in developing OC-01, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease, as well as Phase III clinical trial for the neurotrophic keratitis.

