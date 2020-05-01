Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Purchased by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,065 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,690 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $8,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 259,367 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,420,000 after buying an additional 6,917 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Yum! Brands by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,233,314 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,614,485,000 after purchasing an additional 257,270 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,364,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Yum! Brands by 1,415.8% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 11,111 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 10,378 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YUM stock opened at $86.43 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.16. The company has a market cap of $26.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.77. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.95 and a 12 month high of $119.72.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 23.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Yum! Brands news, Director Greg Creed sold 45,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $4,617,315.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 194,619 shares in the company, valued at $19,919,254.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total transaction of $357,456.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,406,449.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,110 shares of company stock valued at $5,282,677 in the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on YUM shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Yum! Brands from $106.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Yum! Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.95.

Yum! Brands Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

