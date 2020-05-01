Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX) Shares Sold by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI decreased its position in Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 78.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,893 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 120,195 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Yandex were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Yandex by 219.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,315,950 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $318,171,000 after buying an additional 5,023,770 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Yandex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,466,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Yandex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,503,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Yandex by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,605,459 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $461,231,000 after buying an additional 1,827,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Yandex by 2,178.2% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,876,119 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $63,882,000 after buying an additional 1,793,768 shares in the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of YNDX opened at $37.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.13. Yandex NV has a 12-month low of $27.93 and a 12-month high of $48.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of 58.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $15.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $20.55 by ($5.30). The firm had revenue of $47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.26 billion. Yandex had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $16.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Yandex NV will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YNDX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Yandex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Yandex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Yandex in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.75.

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

