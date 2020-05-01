Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) Stock Holdings Boosted by D.B. Root & Company LLC

D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,127 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WY. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,969,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $965,492,000 after purchasing an additional 366,345 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,772,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $354,808,000 after purchasing an additional 552,499 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter worth about $277,446,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter worth about $231,072,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,733,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,352,000 after purchasing an additional 845,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Saturday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.79.

In related news, CAO David M. Wold acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.98 per share, for a total transaction of $25,980.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,588 shares in the company, valued at $456,936.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 20,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $588,016.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 8,000 shares of company stock worth $151,680. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $21.87 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser Co has a twelve month low of $13.10 and a twelve month high of $31.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -198.82 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.64.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

