Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,009 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 812 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises 1.8% of Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $9,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 19,523 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,553,147 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,715,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,054 shares during the period. SWS Partners bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at $405,000. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth $9,076,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 169,213 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $22,052,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. 64.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Cowen boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Guggenheim cut Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $141.00 to $119.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.80.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $108.15 on Friday. Walt Disney Co has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.74 and its 200 day moving average is $129.42. The firm has a market cap of $195.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

