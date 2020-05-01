Veoneer Inc (NYSE:VNE) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its holdings in shares of Veoneer Inc (NYSE:VNE) by 46.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,569 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Veoneer were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Veoneer by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,082,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,903,000 after acquiring an additional 244,525 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Veoneer by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,292,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,802,000 after acquiring an additional 79,298 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Veoneer by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 185,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 64,381 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Veoneer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $590,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Veoneer by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 353,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,518,000 after acquiring an additional 32,097 shares in the last quarter. 26.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Veoneer from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Veoneer in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Veoneer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Veoneer to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays cut Veoneer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

Shares of VNE opened at $10.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.23. Veoneer Inc has a 12-month low of $5.25 and a 12-month high of $22.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.24. Veoneer had a negative return on equity of 27.40% and a negative net margin of 33.63%. The firm had revenue of $456.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.61 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Veoneer Inc will post -4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Veoneer

Veoneer, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automotive safety electronic products in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Electronics and Brake Systems. The company provides automotive radars, night driving assist systems, positioning systems, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), night vision systems, brake control systems, electronic control units, active safety sensors, and controllers; mono-and stereo-vision cameras; and passive safety electronics, such as airbag control units and crash sensors.

