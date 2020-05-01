Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is D.B. Root & Company LLC’s 4th Largest Position

D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,259 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,327 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 3.7% of D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $7,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $145.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $132.63 and a 200 day moving average of $153.90. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $109.49 and a 12-month high of $172.56.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

