Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Chronos Wealth Management LLC

Chronos Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 855 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 8,130 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $266.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $243.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $278.93. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $200.55 and a 1-year high of $311.59.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

