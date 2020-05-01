Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Chesapeake Wealth Management

Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,912,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,814,000 after buying an additional 930,617 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 270.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,845,000 after buying an additional 14,426 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 77,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,851,000 after buying an additional 5,277 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,534,000. Finally, 360 Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of VOO opened at $266.96 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $200.55 and a one year high of $311.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $243.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $278.93.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Article: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.