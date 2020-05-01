Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Position Reduced by Burt Wealth Advisors

Burt Wealth Advisors cut its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 77.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 31,740 shares during the quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 15,877,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $706,093,000 after buying an additional 4,744,160 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 45,491,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,023,027,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571,025 shares in the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 45.2% in the first quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 9,812,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $329,215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054,150 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2,915.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,473,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 12,787,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $568,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141,397 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $36.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $29.95 and a 52-week high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

