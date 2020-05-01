Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stock Position Lowered by Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC

Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 344,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,632 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 4.1% of Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $11,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $35.68 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.54. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $28.46 and a 12-month high of $44.67.

