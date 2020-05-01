Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Sold by Alera Investment Advisors LLC

Alera Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 43.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,898 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.2% of Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VSS. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,042,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,785,000 after acquiring an additional 291,768 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,196,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,416,000 after buying an additional 264,459 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,998,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,059,000 after buying an additional 135,321 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1,336.9% in the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 86,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,752,000 after buying an additional 80,280 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1,288.5% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. now owns 82,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,466,000 after buying an additional 76,679 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VSS opened at $87.34 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $66.95 and a one year high of $112.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.75.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

