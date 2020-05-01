Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Ascent Wealth Partners LLC

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 6.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 350.0% during the first quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 356,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,866,000 after acquiring an additional 277,329 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 137,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,791 shares during the period. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 69,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,750,000 after acquiring an additional 4,249 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 6,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth about $247,000.

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $113.60 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $87.71 and a 52-week high of $130.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.15.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

