United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $93.61, but opened at $96.43. United Parcel Service shares last traded at $95.75, with a volume of 6,772,943 shares changing hands.

The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $18.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 143.20% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $103.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.32.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 843.9% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 51,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,086,000 after purchasing an additional 46,484 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $499,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 828.5% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARP Americas LP acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $3,348,000. Institutional investors own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.35 and its 200 day moving average is $109.21. The firm has a market cap of $82.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

