United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Holdings Decreased by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI reduced its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 86.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 64,134 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on UPS shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $124.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $121.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.32.

NYSE:UPS opened at $94.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $125.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.21. The stock has a market cap of $82.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.94.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.08). United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 143.20%. The business had revenue of $18.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Article: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.