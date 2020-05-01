UBS Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS)

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

CS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays cut Credit Suisse Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Societe Generale raised Credit Suisse Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. TheStreet raised Credit Suisse Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Credit Suisse Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Credit Suisse Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.75.

Get Credit Suisse Group alerts:

NYSE CS opened at $9.37 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.47. Credit Suisse Group has a twelve month low of $6.47 and a twelve month high of $14.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.10 and a 200 day moving average of $11.74.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 11.24%. Equities analysts predict that Credit Suisse Group will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.0716 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Credit Suisse Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.55%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CS. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,540,111,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,616,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,242,000 after purchasing an additional 376,000 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,560,000. Masters Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 1,718,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,115,000 after purchasing an additional 218,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Credit Suisse Group by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 359,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,834,000 after acquiring an additional 166,415 shares during the period. 2.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services worldwide. It operates through Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, and Investment Banking & Capital Markets segments. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.