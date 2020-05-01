T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 20,413.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,231 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,147 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,804,808 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,494,133,000 after buying an additional 2,102,896 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in T-Mobile Us by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,758,582 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,157,368,000 after acquiring an additional 287,303 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile Us during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $794,509,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,072,148 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $396,953,000 after purchasing an additional 151,644 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,284,833 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $257,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,751 shares during the period. 33.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $87.80 on Friday. T-Mobile Us Inc has a 12 month low of $63.50 and a 12 month high of $101.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $11.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TMUS shares. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of T-Mobile Us from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC set a $86.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Nomura Securities boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile Us from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of T-Mobile Us from $107.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.63.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

