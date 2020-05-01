SunTrust Banks Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE:KRP)

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE:KRP) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note issued on Monday, April 27th. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Fitzpatrick now expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.22.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Imperial Capital lowered their price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $15.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.68.

Shares of NYSE KRP opened at $7.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $435.34 million, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.49. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $18.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 6.28 and a quick ratio of 6.28.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The energy company reported ($2.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($2.30). Kimbell Royalty Partners had a negative net margin of 73.49% and a positive return on equity of 11.26%. The company had revenue of $25.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.73 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Doliver Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Guild Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $170,000. 23.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Robert D. Ravnaas purchased 39,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.74 per share, with a total value of $186,708.60. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 593,966 shares in the company, valued at $2,815,398.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Davis Ravnaas purchased 23,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.32 per share, with a total value of $102,708.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 373,391 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,049.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 108,165 shares of company stock valued at $481,967. Corporate insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.59%. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.10%.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 7.8 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.4 million gross acres.

