Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) CFO Thomas Anthony Dineen Sells 8,000 Shares

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) CFO Thomas Anthony Dineen sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.84, for a total value of $438,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE RGR opened at $54.09 on Friday. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc has a 1-year low of $38.44 and a 1-year high of $57.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.97 and a 200-day moving average of $48.26. The firm has a market cap of $973.47 million, a PE ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.27.

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $105.10 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 76,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 112.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. 72.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RGR shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Sturm Ruger & Company Inc in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Sturm Ruger & Company Inc from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd.

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc Company Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. It offers single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

