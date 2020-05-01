Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) CFO Thomas Anthony Dineen Sells 8,000 Shares

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) CFO Thomas Anthony Dineen sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.84, for a total value of $438,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NYSE RGR opened at $54.09 on Friday. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc has a 1-year low of $38.44 and a 1-year high of $57.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.97 and a 200-day moving average of $48.26. The firm has a market cap of $973.47 million, a PE ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.27.
Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $105.10 million during the quarter.
A number of analysts have issued reports on RGR shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Sturm Ruger & Company Inc in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Sturm Ruger & Company Inc from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd.
Sturm Ruger & Company Inc Company Profile
Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. It offers single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.
