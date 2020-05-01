SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 91.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,161 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPDW. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 171.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDW stock opened at $26.14 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $20.27 and a 12 month high of $31.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.89 and a 200-day moving average of $28.96.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

