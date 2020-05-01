SPDR Kensho Final Frontiers ETF (NYSEARCA:ROKT) Trading Down 2.1%

SPDR Kensho Final Frontiers ETF (NYSEARCA:ROKT)’s share price was down 2.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $29.02 and last traded at $29.21, approximately 3,400 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 5,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.85.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.92.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SPDR Kensho Final Frontiers ETF stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Kensho Final Frontiers ETF (NYSEARCA:ROKT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 1.03% of SPDR Kensho Final Frontiers ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

