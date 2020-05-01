Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Sold by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI decreased its stake in shares of Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) by 70.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228,722 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Snap were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SNAP. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Snap during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Snap during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Snap by 2,335.8% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Snap by 9,280.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Snap during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Snap from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Nomura Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Snap from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.54.

SNAP opened at $17.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.97. The company has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a PE ratio of -24.12 and a beta of 1.29. Snap Inc has a 1 year low of $7.89 and a 1 year high of $19.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.83.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $462.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.01 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 55.40% and a negative return on equity of 46.64%. The company’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Snap Inc will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Snap news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 7,343 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total value of $99,424.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 258,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,497,084.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 8,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total value of $116,000.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,584,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,518,854.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,627,204 shares of company stock valued at $53,859,838.

Snap Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

Featured Article: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.