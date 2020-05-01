Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) Shares Sold by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI reduced its holdings in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 66.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 35,995 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at $517,908,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,057,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,200,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542,349 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth about $183,636,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 69.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,811,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth about $111,978,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPG opened at $66.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.31. Simon Property Group Inc has a one year low of $42.25 and a one year high of $180.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.75.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by ($1.29). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 65.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group Inc will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SPG shares. Cfra decreased their target price on Simon Property Group from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Simon Property Group from $218.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Simon Property Group from $147.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Simon Property Group from $168.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.21.

In other news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.88 per share, for a total transaction of $97,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,957.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Simon acquired 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.83 per share, for a total transaction of $9,124,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 350,072 shares of company stock worth $19,745,593 in the last 90 days. 8.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

