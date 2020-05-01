Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Purchased by D.B. Root & Company LLC

D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 53.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,407 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,033 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHP. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 47,848,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,709,637,000 after acquiring an additional 3,399,608 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,767,000. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 44.2% during the first quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,735,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,804,000 after acquiring an additional 532,021 shares in the last quarter. Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 31.0% during the first quarter. Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp now owns 1,618,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,099,000 after acquiring an additional 383,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,760,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $59.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.27. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 52 week low of $52.57 and a 52 week high of $59.86.

