Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Stock Position Increased by D.B. Root & Company LLC

D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 21.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 242,245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,862 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 6.6% of D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. D.B. Root & Company LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $13,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 61.0% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 505.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period.

SCHZ stock opened at $55.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.02. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.10 and a twelve month high of $56.72.

