Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Sold by Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC

Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 30.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 205,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,354 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises about 1.5% of Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $4,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spectrum Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $22.62 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.32 and a fifty-two week high of $28.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.18.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

