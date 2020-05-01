Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Underperform” Rating for ENI (NYSE:E)

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their underperform rating on shares of ENI (NYSE:E) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of ENI from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of ENI from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of ENI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ENI currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.50.

Shares of E opened at $19.48 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $35.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.91. ENI has a fifty-two week low of $12.10 and a fifty-two week high of $34.09.

ENI (NYSE:E) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.10). ENI had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a positive return on equity of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ENI will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in ENI by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 757,237 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $23,444,000 after acquiring an additional 314,650 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ENI by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 728,162 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $22,544,000 after acquiring an additional 4,237 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in ENI by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 456,478 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $14,133,000 after acquiring an additional 47,265 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in ENI by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 389,903 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $12,072,000 after acquiring an additional 82,589 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in ENI by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 204,950 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,344,000 after acquiring an additional 8,905 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

About ENI

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 43 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.

