Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Information Services (OTCMKTS:IRMTF) Price Target to $15.00

Information Services (OTCMKTS:IRMTF) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
OTCMKTS:IRMTF opened at $10.25 on Monday. Information Services has a twelve month low of $10.06 and a twelve month high of $10.54.
Information Services Company Profile
Recommended Story: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?
Receive News & Ratings for Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.