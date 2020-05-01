Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Purchased by CX Institutional

CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 11,642.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,382 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,251 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in Ross Stores by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

ROST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $124.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $137.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ross Stores from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup upgraded Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Ross Stores from $124.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.61.

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $91.36 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.30 and a 52 week high of $124.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 50.11% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

