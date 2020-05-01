Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Stock Position Lifted by CX Institutional

CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 99,331.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,786 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Robert Half International by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,601,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $606,346,000 after buying an additional 2,199,197 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Robert Half International in the fourth quarter worth $74,394,000. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new position in Robert Half International during the first quarter worth $39,163,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,077,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,064,000 after acquiring an additional 377,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Robert Half International by 88.7% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 660,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,915,000 after purchasing an additional 310,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RHI opened at $47.27 on Friday. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.38 and a 1-year high of $63.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 38.74% and a net margin of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Robert Half International’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.87%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RHI shares. CL King dropped their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $67.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Robert Half International from $45.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Robert Half International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

