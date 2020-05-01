Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Upgraded at OTR Global

OTR Global upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) to a positive rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on RBA. TD Securities raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a reduce rating to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.67.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock opened at $43.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 1 year low of $25.92 and a 1 year high of $45.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.86.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $332.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Todd Donald Wohler sold 16,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total transaction of $686,750.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,961 shares in the company, valued at $686,750.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RBA. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

Featured Article: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.