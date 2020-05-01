Research Analysts Set Expectations for TE Connectivity Ltd’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:TEL)

TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of TE Connectivity in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Stein now forecasts that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of $0.95 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.11. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for TE Connectivity’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.38 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. TE Connectivity’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $98.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $109.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of TE Connectivity from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $91.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.19.

Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $73.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.64. TE Connectivity has a 52 week low of $48.62 and a 52 week high of $101.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.01, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.31.

In other news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total transaction of $944,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,991.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in TE Connectivity by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 10,706 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in TE Connectivity by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,565 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in TE Connectivity by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in TE Connectivity by 34.1% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 645 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in TE Connectivity by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,253 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Recommended Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.