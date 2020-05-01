Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,220,000 shares, an increase of 18.4% from the March 31st total of 2,720,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on QGEN shares. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Qiagen in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Qiagen from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Commerzbank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Qiagen from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Qiagen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.54.

Shares of NYSE:QGEN opened at $41.65 on Friday. Qiagen has a 1 year low of $25.04 and a 1 year high of $43.16. The company has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of -208.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.13 and its 200 day moving average is $36.98.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. Qiagen had a positive return on equity of 13.00% and a negative net margin of 2.72%. The company had revenue of $413.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Qiagen’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Qiagen will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,629,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,373,000 after acquiring an additional 104,532 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Qiagen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,086,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Qiagen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,168,000. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 2,334,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,743,000 after acquiring an additional 8,980 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,171,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,401,000 after acquiring an additional 15,020 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

