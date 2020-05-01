Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Alphabet Inc Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) – Investment analysts at William Blair reduced their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Alphabet in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 28th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now forecasts that the information services provider will earn $10.96 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $11.57. William Blair also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q2 2021 earnings at $13.66 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $13.79 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $14.63 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $53.05 EPS.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). The company had revenue of $41.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.29 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 20.71%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.50 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GOOG. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,340.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,576.95.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,348.44 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,188.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,319.64. The company has a market cap of $847.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $1,013.54 and a 1 year high of $1,532.11.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,459.40, for a total transaction of $45,241.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,457.16, for a total value of $87,429.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,378.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,820,434 shares of company stock valued at $119,224,927 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

