Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Sold by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC cut its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,723 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $6,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in Public Storage by 84.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its position in Public Storage by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PSA shares. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Public Storage from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Bank of America upgraded Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $254.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Cfra reduced their target price on Public Storage from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Public Storage from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Public Storage from $255.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.34.

PSA stock opened at $185.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $32.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.21. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $155.37 and a 12-month high of $266.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $194.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.69.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58. The firm had revenue of $716.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.00 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 53.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. Research analysts predict that Public Storage will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

