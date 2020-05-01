Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Chesapeake Wealth Management

Chesapeake Wealth Management cut its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,702 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 291,791,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,432,375,000 after buying an additional 1,521,665 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 188,715,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,393,867,000 after buying an additional 22,232,056 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,043,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,482,382,000 after buying an additional 1,630,039 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,763,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,341,517,000 after buying an additional 2,783,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,326,225,000. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 312,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday. Standpoint Research upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Pfizer from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.11.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $38.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.75. The stock has a market cap of $210.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.60. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $44.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 31.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.53%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

