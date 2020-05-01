ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by Copeland Capital Management LLC

Copeland Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 52.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 30,233 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in ONEOK by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,734,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,644,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793,003 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ONEOK by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,405,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $483,721,000 after purchasing an additional 279,184 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in ONEOK by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,728,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $282,173,000 after purchasing an additional 393,054 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at about $273,719,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in ONEOK by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,272,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $247,640,000 after purchasing an additional 77,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of ONEOK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $56.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.32.

Shares of OKE opened at $29.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.97. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.16 and a 1-year high of $78.48. The stock has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.96.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. ONEOK had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 20.52%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.50%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.82%.

In other news, CAO Mary M. Spears bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.67 per share, with a total value of $41,340.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,007.21. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman John William Gibson bought 32,980 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.37 per share, with a total value of $506,902.60. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 156,887 shares of company stock valued at $3,513,025. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

