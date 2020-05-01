NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. trimmed its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,097 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 5,922 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,687 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Persis Drell sold 160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.73, for a total transaction of $50,516.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,638,622.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.02, for a total value of $2,660,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 160,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,708,180.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,829 shares of company stock valued at $32,834,702 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target (up from $240.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $268.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub raised NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Cascend Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.74.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $292.28 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $132.60 and a twelve month high of $316.32. The company has a current ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $179.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $257.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.54.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 25.60%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

