Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC cut its position in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,377 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 3,268 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $5,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

NSC stock opened at $171.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $47.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.39. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 12-month low of $112.62 and a 12-month high of $219.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $148.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.35.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 24.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. Research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.16, for a total transaction of $278,101.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,446,712. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jason Andrew Zampi sold 1,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.45, for a total value of $269,811.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NSC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, April 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $197.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $189.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.64.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.