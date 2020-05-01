NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Shares Sold by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC cut its position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,218 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of NiSource worth $5,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,069,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in NiSource in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in NiSource by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 67,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in NiSource by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,468,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,674,000 after purchasing an additional 77,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in NiSource by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 40,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NiSource alerts:

NI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised NiSource from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI raised NiSource from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group dropped their price target on NiSource from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised NiSource from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.64.

Shares of NYSE:NI opened at $25.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. NiSource Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.56 and a 52 week high of $30.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.16.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. NiSource had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. NiSource’s payout ratio is currently 63.64%.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

Recommended Story: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.