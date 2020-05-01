NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Chronos Wealth Management LLC

Chronos Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 33.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,189,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,737,438,000 after purchasing an additional 340,415 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,651,472,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,875,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $938,479,000 after buying an additional 118,311 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,382,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $819,177,000 after acquiring an additional 148,764 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,588,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $626,920,000 after acquiring an additional 305,178 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NEE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $236.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Vertical Research began coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.40.

NEE stock opened at $231.12 on Friday. NextEra Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $174.80 and a 1 year high of $283.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.08 billion, a PE ratio of 32.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.48.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 17.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David L. Porges acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $274.67 per share, for a total transaction of $824,010.00. Also, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 1,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $212.40 per share, for a total transaction of $212,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,504,092. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,671 shares of company stock worth $4,750,035. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

