Microsoft’s (MSFT) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Macquarie

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Macquarie in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $200.00 price objective on the software giant’s stock. Macquarie’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.65% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Microsoft from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Microsoft from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Microsoft from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $200.00 to $183.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $179.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,349.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $159.91 and its 200-day moving average is $158.73. Microsoft has a 1 year low of $119.01 and a 1 year high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 0.4% in the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 46,862 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,391,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 53.3% in the first quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 5.2% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,101 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 12.2% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 20,623 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madrona Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.4% during the first quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 20,144 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,177,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

